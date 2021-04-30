Questions Swirl Around Ballot Recount Audit In Arizona

Nearly six months after the 2020 presidential election, a ballot recount is underway in Maricopa County, Arizona.

The Republican-led Senate is in charge and has hired a private company to conduct it. There are still a lot of unanswered questions about the goal of the audit and how transparent and secure the process has been.

AZCentral political reporter Andrew Oxford joins us.

