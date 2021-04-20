Swiss Celebrate Tradition Of Blowing Up Snowman To Ring In Spring

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Yesterday, a big snowman stuffed with fireworks was blown up in the mountains of Switzerland. This was not just a random act of violence against a snowman. It's a Swiss spring festival tradition. The snowman symbolizes winter, and the faster he explodes, the better the summer is going to be. This year, it took just under 13 minutes. We will take it. A good summer is definitely coming. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.