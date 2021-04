Pediatrician Aaron Strong joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young to discuss medical issues facing transgender children and the effort in Arkansas to ban doctors from administering gender transition treatment.

Supporters of HB 1570 could override Gov. Asa Hutchinson‘s veto of the bill as early as this afternoon.

