Undersea Explorers Reach Deepest Shipwreck Ever Found

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Undersea explorers made it to the deepest shipwreck ever reached. It's a U.S. Navy ship sank off the Philippines in World War II. It went down in 21,000 feet of water. That's about 4 miles. A submersible vehicle with a crew went down to capture images of the USS Johnston. It's now a grave for those who did not survive the sinking. The Guardian published images showing its guns and turrets still visible.