Why Did St. Mary’s Trust Martin Phipps With A Big Money Deal When He Couldn’t Be Trusted With Students?

The pictures, which TPR has reviewed, look like ones you would see in any 20 something’s photo album titled “Parties” — photos of mostly women, drinking, laughing, lounging on beds and having fun. The big difference is that a salt and pepper haired 37-year-old appears in several photos. Phipps — coach and teacher — looks into the camera while a bevy of young women lie around him on a bed. The ones where he is absent, he photographed, Pelaez-Prada said. Many are of his female students drinking on his bed. One looks like a pillow fight. Some are shots of a student in suggestive poses.

“And then Jessica (Baruch) is on the bed and making all sorts of sexy Victoria's Secret type photos,” said Pelaez-Prada.

When Pelaez-Prada mentioned the photos, the conversation changed quickly. The administrator asked her to describe them and then rang off.

“Five-to-ten minutes later I get a call and he (the administrator) tells me that Martin has decided to resign,” she said.

St. Mary’s University declined TPR’s repeated requests for comment about its 2007 investigation and additional questions around its attempted land deal beyond its first statement. According to the school, Phipps' contract was not extended past the spring 2007 term.

While David and Pelaez-Prada felt the school didn’t do enough for its students, others present at the time saw it differently.

“I am rather proud of how the school handled it,” said Reynaldo Valencia — a law professor at the time who Pelaez-Prada describes as an ally. “It was dealt with very quickly.”

From his perspective, a complaint was filed, and in a matter of weeks an adjunct professor was gone. Valencia does not recall hearing about the intimidating call Pelaez-Prada had received. But he said the school ultimately did the right thing despite pressure from Phipps’ backers.

“All of his supporters started pushing back, we were all getting lobbied,” he said.

More than a dozen alumni of Phipps’ program even came to the school and stood outside the law school building in solidarity with their former coach as his future was discussed inside.

Valencia was proud that St. Mary’s didn’t buckle.

Valencia, who is now dean of another law school said Phipps may have been able to behave the way he did because it was largely off campus. As an adjunct, he was rarely around other professors, and as far as Valencia knows, students hadn’t complained before.

According to interviews with former students, Phipps’ crude behavior went back years.

“I heard no complaints from any of our law school community,” said Bill Piatt, dean of the law school during Phipps’ tenure. “I understand there might have been some complaints lodged across campus, but nobody raised them directly with me and I never had knowledge of anything going on like that.”

Piatt was transitioning from being dean to a law professor in the spring of 2007, and he said he wasn’t involved in the Phipps investigation. It was instead handled by an associate dean. He said he didn’t even know until TPR told him what the allegations had been. He said if he had heard about the parties and behavior he would have done something.

“These are all a whole string of hypotheticals, but if it had occurred and if it had been brought to my attention, I would have immediately taken action,” he said.

Martin and Melanie ended their marriage in September of 2007. Phipps would marry his student Jessica Baruch the following year. The two would have two children together before divorcing in 2013.

A few years after the incidents, after graduating and starting to practice law, Megan David said she was arguing her first case.

“When I had first walked into the courtroom, the judge had thought I was an intern,” she said.

After it concluded, the judge asked her how long the young lawyer had been practicing and she told him this was her first case. She said he was surprised.

“And he complimented me and said something to the effect of, well, whoever taught you how to try a case, you should thank them. I've never forgotten that,” she said.

She texted her former coach, Melanie the compliment and the thanks.

