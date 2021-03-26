Why Shostakovich's Jazz Feels Like The Music Of The Moment

Here & Now classical music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Callum Borchers to discuss 20th-century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s jazzy “Suite for Variety Orchestra.”

Hoepfner says “it’s a reminder to feel joy and mischief during a time when maybe we feel guilty for doing so.”

