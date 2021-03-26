The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.
Why Shostakovich's Jazz Feels Like The Music Of The Moment
Here & Now classical music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Callum Borchers to discuss 20th-century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s jazzy “Suite for Variety Orchestra.”
Hoepfner says “it’s a reminder to feel joy and mischief during a time when maybe we feel guilty for doing so.”
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.