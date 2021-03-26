© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Why Shostakovich's Jazz Feels Like The Music Of The Moment

Published March 26, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Dmitri Shostakovich, leading Soviet composer of the mid-20th century. Photo taken on Nov. 14, 1972. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)
Dmitri Shostakovich, leading Soviet composer of the mid-20th century. Photo taken on Nov. 14, 1972. (Evening Standard/Getty Images)

Here & Now classical music opinionator Fran Hoepfner joins host Callum Borchers to discuss 20th-century Russian composer Dmitri Shostakovich’s jazzy “Suite for Variety Orchestra.”

Hoepfner says “it’s a reminder to feel joy and mischief during a time when maybe we feel guilty for doing so.”

Watch on YouTube.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Arts & CultureHere & NowShostakovich
