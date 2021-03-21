Sting's New Album Is All About Collaboration

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE AND FALL")

CRAIG DAVID: (Singing) Superstar, you finally made it...

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

Sting knows a thing or two about collaboration.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "RISE AND FALL")

DAVID: (Singing) It's what they call the rise and fall.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: That's "Rise And Fall" by British singer Craig David with Sting, who supplied his voice and the melody from his 1993 song "Shape Of My Heart." This collaboration is one of many on his latest album called "Duets." And Sting joins us now from his studio in New York. Hello.

STING: Hello. Nice to talk to you all.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Nice to talk to you, too. "Duets" is fitting for this moment, right? I mean, there's something about the human voice in unison that is striking after a year apart.

STING: Like everybody, I spent most of the year at home ruminating about my life and about my place in the world, looking back on things I'd done. And most recently, I'd done quite a few duets with various artists, mainly in Europe. And then I started to look through my archives and was very, very pleasantly surprised by - one, by how many actual duets I've done over the years, and one, the quality of them. And a very, very Catholic (ph) bag - you know, lots of range, from Charles Aznavour to me singing with Herbie Hancock, Eric Clapton. So in a way, it was a symbol of my year under lockdown of reaching out not only to the present time but also to the past.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I mean, a lot of these songs have appeared on other albums, as you mention - your own or those of other artists. But you have a few that were recorded in the last year. What was it like to do something apart but together?

STING: You miss having someone facing the mic opposite you, where you can watch the emotion on their faces. You can second-guess where you will be able to phrase with them by watching the way that the words are formed on their lips. So you lack that. But nonetheless, the sound is the same.

I also miss the rapport you can have with another musician who's, you know, very close. You may have just met. You have a cup of tea. You discuss the weather. You discuss their love life, everything. And then you sing the song. In this case, it's really just a matter of singing the song on your own, sending it off. They sing their bit, and they send it back. And then you mix and match, and you alter it. But - so you miss that personal interchange. But nonetheless, you can get a good result.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I want to ask about one way of collaborating, when a song that was written as a solo piece turns into a duet. There's a new version of "Englishman In New York" on this album. It's with Beninese singer Shirazee. Let's take a listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENGLISHMAN/AFRICAN IN NEW YORK")

SHIRAZEE: (Singing) Every day, I wake up here's a win because I got here on a dream. I still hear my mother praying every day. I'm an African in New York.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: So how did this version come about? Tell me about this.

STING: Well, I wrote it in the '80s about a friend of mine, Quentin Crisp, a very, very colorful man. He was a very, very famous homosexual at a time in England when it was once against the law and dangerous. And then at a very old age - I think in his late 70s - he moved to the Bowery, became a very flamboyant figure around town. And I made a movie with him and became very close friends with him. And I wrote this song about an Englishman in New York.

But since that time, it's been covered a number of occasions by other nationalities. So this wasn't unusual that "African In New York" came along by Shirazee, who comes from - as you say, from Benin. I thought it was a very good message for the time, you know, a message of unity, a message of being together, singing together. So I'm always very happy to have that song interpreted in a different way.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "ENGLISHMAN/AFRICAN IN NEW YORK")

SHIRAZEE: (Singing) I'm gonna make it.

STING: (Singing) Be yourself...

SHIRAZEE: (Singing) I'm going to make it.

STING: (Singing) ...No matter what they say. Be yourself not matter what they say.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: It's so interesting in that chorus - I'm an alien. I'm a legal alien. It just has so much more resonance. And also, I'm going to make it mixed with your be yourself no matter what they say at the end. It's affirming to immigrants everywhere.

STING: It really does. It has a universal message. And it's interesting. You know, the term alien, I think, is being eradicated from the legal language of the government.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Yes.

STING: But it always struck me, and it struck Quentin Crisp as being rather funny, you know, that we are aliens as if we have, you know, antennae and green skin.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LITTLE SOMETHING")

STING: (Singing) We could be a little something. I'll be everything you once had. I could bring you real comfort.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: I want to talk about "Little Something," your duet with jazz singer Melody Gardot. It's one of the newer songs on the album. You've never met her, apparently. I love her music. But you have never met her.

STING: No, we never met. I knew of her work. And this story went back and forth between our respective studios. It was wonderful to work with her. I eventually met her in Italy, where we made a video together in Florence near in my home.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LITTLE SOMETHING")

MELODY GARDOT: (Singing) I know you're going to feel like running. Wouldn't give my love for nothing. I'll be everything you wanted.

STING: And so I invited her to dinner. We had a great time. We had a nice bottle of wine. And we had a joke-telling competition, which I think she won.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter) What's your go-to joke?

STING: It's not for public radio. Thank you (laughter).

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Fair enough. We don't want to have too many beeps. Anyway, you were having dinner, and you - and thank goodness you got along.

STING: Well, she's very lovely, and I'm very charming. And, you know, we had a lovely time. It was great.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: (Laughter) It was the same situation with the song "September," your duet with the Italian singer Zuccherro. Let's listen.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEPTEMBER")

STING: (Singing) Counting days 'til September.

ZUCCHERRO: (Singing in Italian).

STING: You know, I'd written this melody. And for some reason, I thought, you know, this sounds Italian. You know, I have a home in Tuscany. So I sent it to my friend Zuccherro, who lives in the north of Italy. And I said, what do you think? He said, it sounds Italian.

(LAUGHTER)

STING: I said, OK. I've got some English lyrics. Why don't you write some of these lyrics in Italian, and we'll sing it as a duet?

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SEPTEMBER")

ZUCCHERRO: (Singing in Italian).

STING: We found, interestingly enough, he is a natural untrained tenor. He sounds very much like an operatic tenor. I love that song, and it's really a song about waiting for the end of lockdown, you know, waiting for the - for September to come, for the season to change.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: After this period of time, where are you finding inspiration?

STING: I'm currently writing a new record. What are they about? I think they're about reconnection with each other, reconnect between cultures, societies, the world, trying to build a bridge here.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: And what are you most looking forward to?

STING: Hopefully, if all goes well with the vaccines and the retreat of the COVID - and I'm crossing my fingers here - I'm hoping I can begin just getting back to my life. But I think I've made use of the time off. I think I've kept the discipline of working every day. And so I'm looking forward to flexing those muscles on a stage again.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Sting - his latest album is called "Duets." Thank you very much.

STING: Thank you, Lulu.

