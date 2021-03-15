© 2020 Texas Public Radio
A Cook, A Plant Lover, A Homebody: A Daughter Remembers Her Dad Who Died From COVID-19

Published March 15, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT
Salman Wasti and his daughter Noreen Wasti, pictured at Noreen's wedding in Bristol, Rhode Island, in Sept. 2013. (Courtesy)
Salman Wasti and his daughter Noreen Wasti, pictured at Noreen's wedding in Bristol, Rhode Island, in Sept. 2013. (Courtesy)

Salman Wasti was a Pakistani immigrant, a biology professor, a lover of books and plants, a husband, and a father. He died of COVID-19 in December.

His daughter Noreen Wasti remembers her dad.

Watch on YouTube.

This story was produced by WBUR in collaboration with Faces of COVID, a project that seeks to remember the people behind the statistics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

