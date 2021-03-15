A Cook, A Plant Lover, A Homebody: A Daughter Remembers Her Dad Who Died From COVID-19

Salman Wasti was a Pakistani immigrant, a biology professor, a lover of books and plants, a husband, and a father. He died of COVID-19 in December.

His daughter Noreen Wasti remembers her dad.

Watch on YouTube.

This story was produced by WBUR in collaboration with Faces of COVID, a project that seeks to remember the people behind the statistics.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.