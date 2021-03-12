© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Political Power Shift Underway In Nevada As Progressive Candidates Sweep Contested Election

Published March 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

Democratic Socialists now control the Democratic party of Nevada in a surprising power shift that could have implications for the future of the left nationwide.

Progressive candidates backed by the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America won all five party leadership positions in a contested election on Saturday, prompting an exodus by the remaining staff.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jon Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

