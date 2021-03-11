Health Insurance Is About To Get Cheaper Due To The Coronavirus Relief Bill

The new COVID-19 relief bill will expand tax credits for insurance purchased under the Affordable Care Act. The changes will last two years.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Regan, senior editor for Bloomberg News, about how the subsidies will help make health insurance more affordable for middle-class Americans.

