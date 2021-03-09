Threat Of Deportation Eased For Venezuelans

The Biden administration has announced it’s extending temporary protected status to Venezuelans in the U.S. The order applies to more than 300,000 Venezuelans who can now remain here legally after fleeing the political and economic turmoil of their home country.

Many of these Venezuelans live and work in Florida. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with WLRN Americas editor Tim Padgett.

