Doctor Calls New CDC Guidance For Vaccinated People 'Too Timid' And 'Too Limited'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance on what activities fully vaccinated people can do, but in a Washington Post opinion piece, Dr. Leana Wen argues that the guidance is “too timid and too limited.”

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Wen, professor of public health at George Washington University and an emergency room physician.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

