As Hedge Fund Strikes Deal To Buy Tribune Publishing, The Baltimore Sun Goes Nonprofit

Alden Global Capital is poised to buy Tribune Publishing, the company that owns The Chicago Tribune, The Baltimore Sun and other papers. Moving The Sun to nonprofit ownership is part of that deal.

This change represents a new business model for local dailies as hedge funds like Alden bleed newsrooms dry. Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Liz Bowie, education reporter at the Sun and one of the leaders of the Save Our Sun initiative, about the opportunity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

