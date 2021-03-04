© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently on low power after equipment at our transmitter site suffered winter storm damage.

Alaskan Communities Without Any COVID-19 Cases Near Herd Immunity

Published March 4, 2021 at 12:26 PM CST

You may not have heard much about the Southeast Alaska fishing town of Pelican over the past year, or the Indigenous Aleutian Island village of Atka.

Those places have stayed out of the news because they’re some of the few Alaska communities that have made it through the whole pandemic so far without a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

And as Nat Herz with Alaska Public Media reports, some of those communities have vaccinated enough people to be close to reaching herd immunity.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now