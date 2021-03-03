© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Scheduled Airline Seats Are On The Rise At Most Major U.S. Airports

Published March 3, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

Air traffic controllers may soon see more planes crossing their radars. Data from the travel analytics firm Cirium shows scheduled weekly airline seats are higher than they were a year ago.

Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins us to discuss what this means for the airline industry as it looks past the pandemic.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now