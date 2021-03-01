Johnson & Johnson's One-Dose Vaccine Makes Its Way To U.S. Health Clinics
A third COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to health clinics on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Johnson & Johnson’s application for emergency use over the weekend.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.