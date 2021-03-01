© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Johnson & Johnson's One-Dose Vaccine Makes Its Way To U.S. Health Clinics

Published March 1, 2021 at 11:06 AM CST

A third COVID-19 vaccine is on its way to health clinics on Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved Johnson & Johnson’s application for emergency use over the weekend.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Dr. Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins University Center for Health Security.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now