Director Of National Intelligence Avril Haines Faces Many Challenges

Published March 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Avril Haines has been the director of national intelligence for just over a month. On Friday, she released a declassified report that found Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey in 2018.

NPR’s Greg Myre talks about the Biden administration’s response to the report and about the challenges that Haines is facing in her role.

