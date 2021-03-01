10-Year Treasury Yield Dips After Jumping To Highest Level In A Year

The 10-year Treasury yield is dipping again after rising to the highest level in a year last week of 1.6%.

The Treasury yield serves as a benchmark for the economy, and gains in the yield could signal the economy is doing better. But some economists are concerned it could mean higher inflation is on the horizon.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about what’s happening in the bond market.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.