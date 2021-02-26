© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Golden Globes Faces Scrutiny After LA Times Investigation Into Alleged Corruption, Self-Dealing

Published February 26, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be hosting the annual Golden Globe awards show this weekend. But the Globes and the organization that operates them have been under increased scrutiny after a Los Angeles Times investigation alleged corruption, self-dealing and conflicts of interest.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with NPR TV critic Eric Deggans for the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now