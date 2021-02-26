Former Chair Of CPAC Parent Company On Why He's Not Attending This Year's Conference

The Conservative Political Action Conference kicked off Friday in Orlando, Florida, featuring a number of supporters of former President Donald Trump. Trump himself will speak on Sunday.

But one person who won’t be there is Al Cárdenas, the former chair of the American Conservative Union, the parent organization of the conference, and former chair of the Florida Republican Party.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Cárdenas, who is also senior partner of Squire Patton Boggs.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.