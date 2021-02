It’s been one week since NASA’s Perseverance rover landed on Mars, and scientists are already learning so much from the pictures and sounds the rover is sending back.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with Briony Horgan, a scientist on the NASA Perseverance team.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.