Why Texas' Electrical Grid Is Vulnerable And How One Expert Predicted Its Failure

As Texas cleans up and assesses the damage from last week’s power grid failure that left millions without power for days in frigid temperatures, officials are investigating what caused the failures.

Ed Hirs is an energy expert has been predicting for years that a failure of this scale would happen. Hirs talks to Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd about why the Texas grid is so vulnerable and what should be done to prevent future failures.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

