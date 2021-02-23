Songs Of Remembrance: Leticia 'Nina' Gloria And Her Love For '96 Tears'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic began over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories.

Margaret Garza of Houston, Texas, tells us about her big sister, Leticia Gloria, also known as “Nina,” who passed away at the age of 69.

For more of NPR’s Songs of Remembrance tribute, click here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.