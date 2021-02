National security analyst Malcolm Nance joins Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd to discuss what he hopes Congress will ask this week as hearings begin on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection when pro-Trump rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in an attempt to overturn the presidential election results.

