MLB Says Play Ball Despite The Pandemic

Baseball spring training opened this week with pitchers and catchers reporting to camps in Arizona and Florida. But there are still questions about health and safety protocols as the pandemic continues.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now sports analyst Mike Pesca about spring training and the controversy surrounding the NBA All-Star Game. Pesca hosts the daily podcast “The Gist.“

