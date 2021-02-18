© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Dog Goes Missing After Tornado Rips Hole In N.C. Woman's House

Published February 18, 2021 at 5:22 AM CST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. In a horrifying week of weather, Brittany Memory had some relief. The North Carolina woman tells WECT a tornado tore a hole in her house. Wind ripped away her bed sheets along with her terrier.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BRITTANY MEMORY: She was just bundled up in it. Once it was over, she was actually missing for a few hours.

INSKEEP: Things got better. The dog Penny returned home safely. She'd been living in a "Wizard Of Oz" nightmare - and your little dog, too. But like Toto, she came home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition