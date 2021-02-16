Winter Weather Delays Vaccine Distribution

Severe weather is hampering vaccine distribution around the country. Delays are expected through the week. This comes as the number of people inoculated against the disease is growing.

And, eventually, there’ll be more than two vaccines available in the U.S.

Brett Dahlberg with IEEE Spectrum reminds us of the types of vaccines and how they work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

