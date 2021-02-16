© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Winter Weather Delays Vaccine Distribution

Published February 16, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST

Severe weather is hampering vaccine distribution around the country. Delays are expected through the week. This comes as the number of people inoculated against the disease is growing.

And, eventually, there’ll be more than two vaccines available in the U.S.

Brett Dahlberg with IEEE Spectrum reminds us of the types of vaccines and how they work.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now