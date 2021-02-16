© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSTX 89.1 FM, KPAC 88.3 FM, KVHL 91.7 FM and KTXI 90.1 FM are currently off-air due to weather-related issues. Internet streams are unaffected, and you may still listen through the TPR app. Other stations are currently on low power.

Protests Continue In Myanmar After Coup

Published February 16, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

This came as the country’s military repeated its promise of new elections after the Feb. 1 military coup. Protests against that coup continued on Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lucas Myers, a program associate at the Wilson Center’s Asia Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now