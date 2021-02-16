Protests Continue In Myanmar After Coup

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi, her lawyer said on Tuesday.

This came as the country’s military repeated its promise of new elections after the Feb. 1 military coup. Protests against that coup continued on Tuesday.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Lucas Myers, a program associate at the Wilson Center’s Asia Program.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.