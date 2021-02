In Texas, a winter storm warning has been issued for much of the state. More than 2 million Texans are already without power, and some areas could see snowfall total about 10 inches.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd gets the latest update from Dominic Walsh, a Report for America corps member reporting on the environment for Texas Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

