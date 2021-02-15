Company Urges Restaurant Industry To Pay Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Jason Berry, one of the founders and principals of Knead Hospitality + Design, a Washington, D.C.-based restaurant company, talks to host Peter O’Dowd about why his company will pay workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He hopes others in the restaurant industry will follow in order to help diners feel safe eating at restaurants.

