Company Urges Restaurant Industry To Pay Workers To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Published February 15, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST

Jason Berry, one of the founders and principals of Knead Hospitality + Design, a Washington, D.C.-based restaurant company, talks to host Peter O’Dowd about why his company will pay workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He hopes others in the restaurant industry will follow in order to help diners feel safe eating at restaurants.

A server brings beverages to a group of people dining for lunch at Mother Anna’s in the North End. (Jesse Costa/WBUR)
