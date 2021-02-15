© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Alaska Health Provider Is Approved To Serve Seal Oil To Inupiaq Elders

Published February 15, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST
A jar of seal oil processed at the Siglauq building in Kotzebue, Alaska. (Wesley Early/KOTZ)
Seal oil is a fixture in Inupiaq communities in Alaska. But federal and state governments have banned the sale of seal oil in stores and restaurants over fears of botulism.

Now, one health care organization has been cleared to safely process it for Inupiaq elders in a long-term care facility, KOTZ’s Wesley Early reports.

