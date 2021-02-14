© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KTXI 90.1 FM is currently off-air due to a weather-related power outage at our transmitter site in Ingram. Internet streaming is unaffected. KVHL is off the air due to ice build-up on the antenna. Other TPR stations, including KSTX and KPAC, are currently on low power as a precautionary measure in anticipation of icing on our antennas.
KPAC_Cao1.JPG
KPAC Blog
The KPAC Blog features classical music news, reviews, and analysis from South Texas and around the world. To listen to KPAC 88.3 FM, simply open the player in the gray ribbon at the top of this page and choose KPAC: Classical Music.

A Rare Piano That Escaped The Holocaust Gets Restored To Glory

WHYY | By Michaela Winberg
Published February 14, 2021 at 7:00 AM CST

The innovative Ibach baby grand, brought from Germany in the 1930s by a Jewish family fleeing the Nazis, sat unplayable for decades. That's about to change, thanks to the family's grandchildren.

Copyright 2021 WHYY

Tags

Weekend Editionpiano
Michaela Winberg