A Rare Piano That Escaped The Holocaust Gets Restored To Glory
The innovative Ibach baby grand, brought from Germany in the 1930s by a Jewish family fleeing the Nazis, sat unplayable for decades. That's about to change, thanks to the family's grandchildren.
