Social Media Buzz: Facebook Cracks Down On More COVID-19 False Claims

A growing troublespot for social media companies has been misinformation over the pandemic and vaccines. Facebook announced this week that it would widen its efforts to combat false claims about COVID-19 by targeting additional types of debunked posts.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about this and other topics trending as part of our weekly social media roundup.

