KTXI 90.1 FM is currently off-air due to a weather-related power outage at our transmitter site in Ingram. Internet streaming is unaffected. We will be back on air as soon as a power crew can get to the site.

Social Media Buzz: Facebook Cracks Down On More COVID-19 False Claims

Published February 12, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST

A growing troublespot for social media companies has been misinformation over the pandemic and vaccines. Facebook announced this week that it would widen its efforts to combat false claims about COVID-19 by targeting additional types of debunked posts.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Femi Oke of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English about this and other topics trending as part of our weekly social media roundup.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

