Want Easy Cooking And Clean Up? Chef Kathy Gunst Suggests 3 Delicious Sheet Pan Dinners
Based on what I’ve heard from listeners during the pandemic, there seem to be two common threads when it comes to our changing relationship to cooking and being home in our kitchens so much more than “normal.”
The first common cry is the search for inspiration for quick, simple, healthy meals. And the second most common complaint is all those dishes. It seems that for so many what keeps them from cooking more are the dishes that need to be washed not once but three times a day!
With those thoughts in mind, I wanted to create recipes simple, healthy recipes that are interesting and require very little cleanup.
Say hello to sheet pan dinners. What's a sheet pan dinner you ask? Well, it's pretty straight forward: you cook all the elements of your dinner in one sheet pan (a sheet pan is like a cookie sheet with raised edges).
In recent years, sheet pan dinners have become wildly popular in food magazines and food blogs. And although they are quite easy, there are several elements to consider. When you cook everything on one sheet pan and you want every ingredient to cook in the same amount of time, you have to plan your dinner carefully. The key is to chop and cut everything to roughly the same size so cooking time will be uniform. For instance, in the Roasted Vegetable Dish with Brothy Israeli Couscous, everything is cut so that it all cooks in the same amount of time. But in the salmon dish, the sweet potatoes and broccoli need a longer cooking time, so they are roasted and then the salmon and mushrooms are added so they don't overcook.
Here are three simple sheet pan combinations: one using Greek flavors with chicken, one with salmon and vegetables with a soy-ginger-honey marinade, and finally a vegetarian sheet pan dinner that is served on top of a brothy Israeli spiced couscous. Have fun with these recipes! Feel free to experiment and make substitutions depending on what's in your refrigerator and what's available at your grocery store this time of year.
These recipes all serve two hearty portions. There are directions in the headnote of each recipe explaining how to double the recipe for four or more.
And here's one trick: If you lay a sheet of parchment paper down on the sheet tray pan your clean-up will be even quicker and easier. But whether you do that or not, you'll only have one dish (maybe two) to clean at the end of the night. That should be an inspiration to get cooking and try some new flavors and combinations.
Sheet Pan Greek-Style Chicken, Lemon Potatoes, Carrots, Cherry Tomatoes And Onions With Feta Cheese
Fresh lemon zest and juice, rosemary and oregano flavor this one-dish dinner of chicken, vegetables and potatoes. You can scatter crumbled feta cheese over the onions and tomatoes during the last few minutes of cooking time for an extra blast of flavor. The dish can be prepared up to 6 hours ahead of time and baked about 30 minutes before serving.
This recipe serves 2 very hearty portions. If you want to serve 4, simply add 2 to 4 more pieces of chicken and 1 ½ pound of potatoes and follow the recipe as it is written.
Ingredients
*You can use bone-in chicken thighs (my preference) or boneless chicken thighs or breasts but the chicken will cook a bit faster.
Instructions
Soy-Honey-Ginger Salmon Sheet Pan With Broccoli, Sweet Potatoes And Mushrooms
A simple marinade of grated fresh ginger, soy sauce and honey is drizzled over a salmon filet surrounded by shiitake mushrooms, slices of broccoli and cubes of sweet potato. The dish offers a great contrast of color, textures and flavors.
This recipe serves 2 but there's plenty of room on the sheet tray pan to increase the size of the salmon to 2 pounds and add an extra sweet potato. Follow the directions as written.
Ingredients
The Marinade:
Copyright 2021 NPR