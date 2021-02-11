Israel's COVID-19 Vaccine Program Is Working, But Ultra-Orthodox Groups Continue To Defy Lockdown

In Israel, about 40% of the population has gotten vaccinated against the coronavirus, including 90% of those over 60 years old.

The health care blitz has successfully curbed an infection peak in January, but opposition from ultra-Orthodox groups has kept infection rates high in those communities. Funerals, schools and public gatherings have contributed to a recent uptick in cases.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with NPR correspondent Daniel Estrinabout Israel’s recovery from the coronavirus.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

