White House Considers Mandate Requiring All Domestic Air Travelers To Test Negative For COVID-19

Published February 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST

The Biden administration is considering a mandate requiring all domestic air travelers to present a negative coronavirus test before boarding a flight.

Delta Air Lines’ CEO is calling it a “horrible idea” that would be a logistical nightmare for airlines and take tests away from sick people.

Host Tonya Mosley speaks with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what this would mean for airlines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

