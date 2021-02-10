The Debate To Disband College Campus Police

Most colleges and universities with more than 2,500 students operate their own law enforcement agencies.

There’s a growing movement on campuses across the country — including in Michigan, Connecticut, California and Illinois — to defund and disband those police departments.

From member station WILL, Lee Gaines reports that students of color at the University of Illinois say they’re over-policed, while campus officers say they’re a necessary part of college life.

