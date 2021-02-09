© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion In Bitcoin

Published February 9, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST

The price of Bitcoin is soaring after it was disclosed that the electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also signaled the company could start accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about Tesla’s investment in the digital currency.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now