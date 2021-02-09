Tesla Invests $1.5 Billion In Bitcoin

The price of Bitcoin is soaring after it was disclosed that the electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency. Tesla CEO Elon Musk also signaled the company could start accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its cars.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about Tesla’s investment in the digital currency.

