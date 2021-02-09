Historian Remembers Mary Wilson Of The Supremes And Her Special Connection To Detroit

Motown fans are remembering Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes. Wilson died Monday in Henderson, Nevada. She was 76.

Host Tonya Mosley looks back at her career and longtime ties to Detroit with Ken Coleman, a Detroit historian and author who is also a reporter at The Michigan Advance.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.