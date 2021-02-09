© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Historian Remembers Mary Wilson Of The Supremes And Her Special Connection To Detroit

Published February 9, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST
Mary Wilson, founding member of The Supremes, poses in a studio of the Capitol Records building on June 12, 2014, in the Hollywood. (Casey Curry/Invision/AP)
Motown fans are remembering Mary Wilson, one of the founding members of The Supremes. Wilson died Monday in Henderson, Nevada. She was 76.

Host Tonya Mosley looks back at her career and longtime ties to Detroit with Ken Coleman, a Detroit historian and author who is also a reporter at The Michigan Advance.

