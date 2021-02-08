The Downsides Of 'Hygiene Theater'

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Derek Thompson about some of the efforts in-home and in public places to clean surfaces — even though research has shown that it’s very unlikely that someone will catch the virus from touching a shared surface.

Thompson writes in The Atlantic about what he calls “hygiene theater,” which he says is a waste of time.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.