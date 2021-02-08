Personal Finance Expert Jill Schlesinger's Top Tips For Tax Season

Tax season officially begins this Friday. That’s when the IRS will start accepting returns through the April 15 deadline. Doing your taxes can be already complicated, but the pandemic is presenting new challenges this year.

Personal finance expert Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” joins us to discuss her tips for filing taxes this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.