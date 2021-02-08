© 2020 Texas Public Radio
COVID-19 Update: New Variants And Vaccines

Published February 8, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST

The U.S. is steadily increasing the number of people vaccinated while new, more contagious variants are increasing pressure to move faster. In South Africa, health officials stopped distributing the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine because it appears to be less effective against a new COVID-19 variant found in that country.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Dr. Tom Inglesby, director of the Center for Health Security of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

