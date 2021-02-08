© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Chicago Mayor Reaches Tentative Agreement With Teachers Union

Published February 8, 2021 at 11:40 AM CST

The governing body of the Chicago Teachers Union will vote Monday on a tentative agreement with the mayor to reopen elementary public schools for in-person classes.

On Sunday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the agreement, which the union calls a framework, after a bitter fight over reopening.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Sarah Karp, a reporter for WBEZ in Chicago.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

