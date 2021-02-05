Controversial Baltimore Surveillance Plane Program Grounded With Final Vote

Last year in Baltimore, surveillance planes high over the city photographed 32 square miles during a six-month pilot program. The police department hoped to use the photos to solve crimes by tracking the movements of suspects.

But the program drew criticism from city officials, residents and Maryland’s branch of the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed a lawsuit. The planes had been grounded since last October, but on Wednesday the city’s spending board voted to cancel the contract.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with WYPR’s Emily Sullivan about the motivations and criticisms behind the program.

