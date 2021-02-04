© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Progressive Democrats Say It's Time To Kill The Filibuster

Published February 4, 2021 at 12:25 PM CST

With a series of executive orders addressing everything from climate to immigration to COVID-19, President Biden has quickly begun to push his agenda forward.

But progressive Democrats in the Senate say unless the filibuster is done away with, the president’s more ambitious legislative goals will stall.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks has the story about a new energy to kill an old Senate tradition.

