Yosemite National Park Is Open Again After Wild Weather Forced It To Close

Yosemite National Park is still cleaning up after extreme winds blew down 15 giant sequoias. Heavy snowfall blocked roads and downed more trees, forcing the park to close for almost two weeks.

It opened again on Monday, and Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd talks with Jamie Richards, park ranger and public affairs officer, about conditions in the park now.

