COVID-19 Vaccine Becomes Tough Sell For Some Nursing Home Workers

Published February 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Elmwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Providence, Rhode Island, is the type of place you might expect people would be lining up to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The infection rate in the nursing home’s zip code is more than 200 times the statewide average.

But as Lynn Arditi of The Public’s Radio reports, only one in four of Elmwood’s staff has taken the shot.

This story comes to us from the New England News Collaborative.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

