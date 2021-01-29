© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Social Media Buzz: Wall Street Subreddit; Prominent Far-Right Twitter Troll Arrested

Published January 29, 2021 at 12:11 PM CST

Prominent far-right Twitter user Douglass Mackey, better known online as Ricky Vaughn, was arrested Wednesday in Florida. He was charged with conspiring in a misinformation campaign aimed at Black voters during the 2016 presidential election.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Femi Oke, host of “The Stream” on Al Jazeera English, discusses what people are saying on social media about Mackey’s arrest, plus GameStop and actress Cicely Tyson’s death.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now