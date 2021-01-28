Energy Industry Pushes Back Against Biden's Pause On Oil And Gas Leases On Federal Lands

The oil and gas industry is taking action after President Biden’s move on Wednesday to pause new oil and gas leases on federal land. The Western Energy Alliance, which represents oil and gas companies in some western states, has already filed a lawsuit to stop it.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Kathleen Sgamma, president of the Western Energy Alliance.

