California Gov. Newsom Faces Pressure On Multiple Fronts After Lifting Some COVID-19 Restrictions

Several states and big cities are now loosening some restrictions put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. This comes as cases have dropped over the past two weeks, but deaths are still near peak levels.

On Wednesday, the U.S. saw more than 4,000 COVID-19-related deaths, and 697 of them were in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to face pushback about his decision earlier this week to lift regional stay-at-home restrictions across much of the state, as well as criticism over shortfalls in vaccination efforts.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Marisa Lagos, a political correspondent for KQED in San Francisco.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

